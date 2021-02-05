2021-22 Junior Scholar Intensive Training (JSIT) Cohort

Call for Applications – Due February 5, 2021

JSIT Application (view full PDF here)

Submit your application online HERE . We are looking for a diversity of scholars, disciplines, institutions and methods. Both quantitative and qualitative research is of interest, though scholars should have appropriate methodological training to conduct an independent research project, and detail their analytic training in the application.

Applications will be reviewed and scored by staff from CRW and CFS. Successful applicants will have two weeks to accept their spot in the JSIT 2021 cohort, as space is limited. Training, course materials, travel, lodging, meals and incidentals (if applicable) will be covered. For full consideration, submit your application by 11:59pm PST on February 5, 2021.

JSIT Timeline

Application Deadline: February 5, 2021

Notification: March 12, 2021

Acceptance Deadline: March 26, 2021

Mentor Matching and Logistics: April – May 2021

Summer Workshop: June 14-18, 2021

Fall Workshop: August 30-31, 2021

Contact Information

For more information, please visit the JSIT event page, or contact Amy Marsman, CFS Outreach Specialist at marsman@wisc.edu.

JSIT is supported by the Social Security Administration’s Retirement and Disability Research Consortium . Visit CFS’ RDRC Research page for the variety of research topics funded in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Further details on JSIT, can be found on the JSIT information page.