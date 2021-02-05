2021-22 Junior Scholar Intensive Training (JSIT) Cohort
Call for Applications – Due February 5, 2021
JSIT Application (view full PDF here)
Submit your application online
HERE
. We are looking for a diversity of scholars, disciplines, institutions and methods. Both quantitative and qualitative research is of interest, though scholars should have appropriate methodological training to conduct an independent research project, and detail their analytic training in the application.
Applications will be reviewed and scored by staff from CRW and CFS. Successful applicants will have two weeks to accept their spot in the JSIT 2021 cohort, as space is limited. Training, course materials, travel, lodging, meals and incidentals (if applicable) will be covered. For full consideration, submit your application by 11:59pm PST on February 5, 2021.
JSIT Timeline
Application Deadline: February 5, 2021
Notification: March 12, 2021
Acceptance Deadline: March 26, 2021
Mentor Matching and Logistics: April – May 2021
Summer Workshop: June 14-18, 2021
Fall Workshop: August 30-31, 2021
Contact Information
For more information, please visit the JSIT event page, or contact Amy Marsman, CFS Outreach Specialist at marsman@wisc.edu.
JSIT is supported by the Social Security Administration’s Retirement and Disability Research Consortium . Visit CFS’ RDRC Research page for the variety of research topics funded in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Further details on JSIT, can be found on the JSIT information page.